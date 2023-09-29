Redde Northgate Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

29 September 2023

Redde Northgate plc - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 29 September 2023, Redde Northgate PLC confirms that its share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,132,571 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,958,852 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- Ends -

This announcement is made on behalf of Redde Northgate plc by James Kerton, Company Secretary.

For further information contact:

James Kerton

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01325 467558

Redde Northgate plc