Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQGJ | ISIN: EE3100102203 | Ticker-Symbol: ASU0
Frankfurt
29.09.23
08:05 Uhr
3,580 Euro
-0,040
-1,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
LHV GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHV GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6903,69510:56
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 09:35
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Listing of AS LHV Group Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-29 09:31 CEST --


The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on September 29, 2023, to
approve the application of AS LHV Group and to list its up to 200,000
subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond programme. 

In the first series of the programme 35,000 subordinated bonds will be listed
and admitted to trading (LHV Group subordinated bond 23-2033, ISIN code:
EE3300003573) on Baltic Bond List. 

The first trading day of AS LHV Group subordinated bonds will be October 2,
2023 or on a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         AS LHV Group       
Issuer's short name      LHV            
ISIN code           EE3300003573       
Securities maturity date    29.09.2033        
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR         
Number of securities      35,000          
Total nominal value      35,000,000 EUR      
Orderbook short name      LHVB105033A        
Coupon rate          10.5%           
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year     
                29.03; 29.06; 29.09; 29.12



The Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the Prospectus are available on
Nasdaq Baltic website. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.