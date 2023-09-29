Listing of AS LHV Group Subordinated Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-09-29 09:31 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on September 29, 2023, to approve the application of AS LHV Group and to list its up to 200,000 subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 under the bond programme. In the first series of the programme 35,000 subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading (LHV Group subordinated bond 23-2033, ISIN code: EE3300003573) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of AS LHV Group subordinated bonds will be October 2, 2023 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name AS LHV Group Issuer's short name LHV ISIN code EE3300003573 Securities maturity date 29.09.2033 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 35,000 Total nominal value 35,000,000 EUR Orderbook short name LHVB105033A Coupon rate 10.5% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 29.03; 29.06; 29.09; 29.12 The Terms and Conditions of the Bonds and the Prospectus are available on Nasdaq Baltic website. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.