DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (WRDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.7354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10757147 CODE: WRDU LN ISIN: LU1437016972 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WRDU LN Sequence No.: 274719 EQS News ID: 1737587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2023 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)