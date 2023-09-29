Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
29.09.2023 | 10:10
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating 
29-Sep-2023 / 08:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding JCR Credit Rating 
 
 
DATE: September 28, 2023 
 
 
 
JCR Eurasia Rating, has evaluated the consolidated structure of "Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S." (the "Bank") in the 
highest investment level category, affirmed the Long-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at 'AAA (tr)' and the 
Short-Term National Issuer Credit Rating at 'J1+ (tr)' with 'Stable' outlooks on 28 September 2023. On the other hand, 
the Long-Term International Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Credit Ratings have been affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' 
respectively, with 'Stable' outlooks, positioned above the country ceiling. The Bank's current ratings are as follows: 
 
                     Current Rating      Prior 
Long Term National            AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook AAA (tr) / Stable Outlook 
Short Term National           J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook J1+ (tr) / Stable Outlook 
Foreign Currency Long Term International BBB- / Stable Outlook   BBB- / Stable Outlook 
Local Currency Long Term International  BBB / Stable Outlook   BBB / Stable Outlook

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 274786 
EQS News ID:  1737733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 03:38 ET (07:38 GMT)

