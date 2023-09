EXCHANGE NOTICE 29 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES SAMPO PLC: CHANGE OF ISIN CODE The change of Sampo plc's ISIN code will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 2 October 2023. Updated identifiers for Sampo A share: ISIN code: FI4000552500 Orderbook ID:24346 Nasdaq Helsinki Listings Services