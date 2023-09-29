Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 10:23
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: MANDATUM PLC ON 2 OCTOBER 2023

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 29 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES



LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: MANDATUM PLC ON 2 OCTOBER 2023



The shares of Mandatum Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq
Helsinki on Monday 2 October 2023.* 



Basic information on Mandatum Plc as of 2 October 2023:



Trading code: MANTA

Issuer code: MANTA

ISIN-code: FI4000552526

Orderbook id: 303530

Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181

MIC: XHEL

Number of shares: 501 796 752

Listing date on the Official List: 2 October 2023



Industry: 30 Financials

ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services

Market Cap Segment: Large Cap

Managing director: Petri Niemisvirta

Address: Bulevardi 56

        FI-00120 Helsinki

        FINLAND

Phone: +358 10 515 225

Internet: www.mandatum.fi



*) Presuming that Sampo Oyj's partial demerger is recorded with the Finnish
Trade Register on Sunday 1 October 2023. 



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
