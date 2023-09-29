Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: MANDATUM PLC ON 2 OCTOBER 2023

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 29 SEPTEMBER 2023 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: MANDATUM PLC ON 2 OCTOBER 2023 The shares of Mandatum Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on Monday 2 October 2023.* Basic information on Mandatum Plc as of 2 October 2023: Trading code: MANTA Issuer code: MANTA ISIN-code: FI4000552526 Orderbook id: 303530 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP/181 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 501 796 752 Listing date on the Official List: 2 October 2023 Industry: 30 Financials ICB Supersector: 3020 Financial Services Market Cap Segment: Large Cap Managing director: Petri Niemisvirta Address: Bulevardi 56 FI-00120 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 10 515 225 Internet: www.mandatum.fi *) Presuming that Sampo Oyj's partial demerger is recorded with the Finnish Trade Register on Sunday 1 October 2023. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260