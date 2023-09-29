Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: A2JAFP | ISIN: GB00BYXH8F66 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZB
Frankfurt
28.09.23
10:11 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 10:28
J P Jenkins Ltd: Pelatro Plc Matched Bargain Dealing Facility

DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: Pelatro Plc Matched Bargain Dealing Facility 

J P Jenkins Ltd 
J P Jenkins Ltd: Pelatro Plc Matched Bargain Dealing Facility 
29-Sep-2023 / 08:55 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
September 29, 2023 
JPJ:PTRO 
 
 
Pelatro Plc 
 
Matched Bargain Dealing Facility 
 
29 September 2023 - Shares in Company (www.pelatro.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing 
platform. Company, Company No. 10630166, Registered address: 49, Queen Victoria Street, Albert Buildings, London EC4N 
4SA. 
 
Pelatro provides its "mViva" platform for use by customers in B2C and B2B applications and is well positioned in the 
Customer Engagement space. Our technology orchestrates the digital journey of the customers of the telcos through 
contextual, relevant and real time offers and loyalty programs across multiple channels including websites, social 
media, apps and others. 
 
JP Jenkins is liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective 
investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and 
Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). 
 
Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level 
that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be 
accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK 
regulated stockbroker. 
 
The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BYXH8F66), as well as the transaction history, will be 
available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/pelatro/. 
 
Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We would like to extend a warm welcome to Pelatro Plc, our 
latest company to utilise matched bargain share dealing solution provided by JP Jenkins. We are looking forward to 
supporting the company and their shareholders." 
 
"We are delighted to provide the J P Jenkins platform to our shareholders to enable continued trade in our security", 
said Subash Menon. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
J P Jenkins Ltd. 
Veronika Oswald    +44 (0)207 469 0937 
Commercial Director 
 
Pelatro Plc 
Subash Menon 
Director           +91 98450 40426 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1737755 29-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 03:55 ET (07:55 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
