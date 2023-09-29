DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: Pelatro Plc Matched Bargain Dealing Facility

J P Jenkins Ltd J P Jenkins Ltd: Pelatro Plc Matched Bargain Dealing Facility 29-Sep-2023 / 08:55 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 29, 2023 JPJ:PTRO Pelatro Plc Matched Bargain Dealing Facility 29 September 2023 - Shares in Company (www.pelatro.com) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Company, Company No. 10630166, Registered address: 49, Queen Victoria Street, Albert Buildings, London EC4N 4SA. Pelatro provides its "mViva" platform for use by customers in B2C and B2B applications and is well positioned in the Customer Engagement space. Our technology orchestrates the digital journey of the customers of the telcos through contextual, relevant and real time offers and loyalty programs across multiple channels including websites, social media, apps and others. JP Jenkins is liquidity venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BYXH8F66), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at https://jpjenkins.com/company/pelatro/. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We would like to extend a warm welcome to Pelatro Plc, our latest company to utilise matched bargain share dealing solution provided by JP Jenkins. We are looking forward to supporting the company and their shareholders." "We are delighted to provide the J P Jenkins platform to our shareholders to enable continued trade in our security", said Subash Menon. For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald +44 (0)207 469 0937 Commercial Director Pelatro Plc Subash Menon Director +91 98450 40426 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

