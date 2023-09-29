DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023)

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023) 29-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2023 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement Anemoi is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023. I am pleased to report a significant increase in H1 Revenues (+75%) and Gross Profit (+246%), however, Revenue is not yet sufficient to support the cost of running a public company, notwithstanding a 15% reduction in General and Administrative Costs, resulting in a 31% reduction in Operating Loss for the period under review. Initiatives taken in the first half of 2023 should further reduce costs in H2 2023 and the Board will continue to explore avenues to enhance shareholder value. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2023 Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'; b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2023 Unaudited Condensed Statement of Income For the six months ended 30 June 2023 6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Continuing Operations Revenue 79,563 45,355 137,288 Cost of sales (5,869) (24,070) (60,765) Gross profit 73,694 21,285 76,523 Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs (314,601) (371,399) (750,192) Exceptional administration costs (49,441) (58,166) (58,166) Total administrative expenses (364,042) (429,565) (808,358) Operating loss before depreciation (290,348) (408,280) (731,835) Depreciation and Amortisation 5 (63,392) (42,131) (95,994) Operating loss (353,740) (450,411) (827,829) Net financial income/(expense) 3 1,912 (384) (504) Share of profits of associated entities - - 4,541 Profit/(loss) before taxation (351,828) (450,795) (823,762) Taxation (220) (685) (685) Profit/(loss) for the period (352,048) (451,480) (824,477) Earnings per share - GBP pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.22) (0.29) (0.53) Basic and Diluted 4 (0.22) (0.29) (0.53)

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the six months to 30 June 2023 (352,048) (451,480) (824,477) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (12,426) 197,530 171,836 Total comprehensive income (364,474) (253,950) (652,641) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (364,474) (253,950) (652,641) Total Comprehensive income (364,474) (253,950) (652,641)

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

As at As at As at Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 5 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 5 1,505,970 1,429,975 1,482,645 Property, plant and equipment 5 9,881 10,439 10,406 Investment in associated entities 4,541 - 4,541 Total non-current assets 2,983,166 2,903,188 2,960,366 Current assets Trade and other receivables 348,356 333,461 386,005 Cash and cash equivalents 1,869,952 2,464,317 2,189,610 Total current assets 2,218,308 2,797,778 2,575,615 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 701,589 526,991 652,057 Total current liabilities 701,589 526,991 652,057 Net current assets 1,516,719 2,270,787 1,923,558 Net assets 4,499,885 5,173,975 4,883,924 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 6 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,773,031 5,768,771 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 70,070 74,330 70,070 Foreign exchange reserve 268,290 217,335 300,281 Retained earnings (1,975,352) (1,250,307) (1,623,304) Total shareholders' equity 4,499,885 5,173,975 4,883,924 Total equity 4,499,885 5,173,975 4,883,924

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information..

These financial statements were approved by the board 28 September 2023

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

6 Months to 6 Months to Year ended Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period (353,740) (450,411) (827,829) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 25,162 295,175 242,631 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 62,018 (202,733) (77,607) Net exchange differences 3,104 (35,837) (130,723) Depreciation and amortisation 5 63,392 42,131 95,994 Cash generated by operations (200,064) (351,675) (697,534) Taxation (220) (685) (685) Net cash flow from operating activities (200,284) (352,360) (698,219) Cash flows from investing activities Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets 5 (105,802) (115,456) (149,371) Net cash flow in investing activities - continuing operations (105,802) (115,456) (149,371) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid - (44) (42) Interest received 1,960 14 - Repayment of loans and borrowings - - (60) Net cash flow from financing activities 1,960 (30) (102) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (304,126) (467,846) (847,692)

