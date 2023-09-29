Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June -2

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023)

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023) 29-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anemoi International Ltd Anemoi International Ltd (Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) ("Anemoi" or the "Company") Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2023 The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The interim results have been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com Chairman's Statement Anemoi is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023. I am pleased to report a significant increase in H1 Revenues (+75%) and Gross Profit (+246%), however, Revenue is not yet sufficient to support the cost of running a public company, notwithstanding a 15% reduction in General and Administrative Costs, resulting in a 31% reduction in Operating Loss for the period under review. Initiatives taken in the first half of 2023 should further reduce costs in H2 2023 and the Board will continue to explore avenues to enhance shareholder value. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2023 Responsibility Statement We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: a) the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'; b) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and c) the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of related parties' transactions and changes therein). Cautionary statement This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. Duncan Soukup Chairman Anemoi International Ltd 28 September 2023 Unaudited Condensed Statement of Income For the six months ended 30 June 2023 6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Continuing Operations Revenue 79,563 45,355 137,288 Cost of sales (5,869) (24,070) (60,765) Gross profit 73,694 21,285 76,523 Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs (314,601) (371,399) (750,192) Exceptional administration costs (49,441) (58,166) (58,166) Total administrative expenses (364,042) (429,565) (808,358) Operating loss before depreciation (290,348) (408,280) (731,835) Depreciation and Amortisation 5 (63,392) (42,131) (95,994) Operating loss (353,740) (450,411) (827,829) Net financial income/(expense) 3 1,912 (384) (504) Share of profits of associated entities - - 4,541 Profit/(loss) before taxation (351,828) (450,795) (823,762) Taxation (220) (685) (685) Profit/(loss) for the period (352,048) (451,480) (824,477) Earnings per share - GBP pence (using weighted average number of shares) Basic and Diluted (0.22) (0.29) (0.53) Basic and Diluted 4 (0.22) (0.29) (0.53)

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Unaudited Unaudited Audited Loss for the six months to 30 June 2023 (352,048) (451,480) (824,477) Other comprehensive income: Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (12,426) 197,530 171,836 Total comprehensive income (364,474) (253,950) (652,641) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (364,474) (253,950) (652,641) Total Comprehensive income (364,474) (253,950) (652,641)

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

As at As at As at Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Note Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 5 1,462,774 1,462,774 1,462,774 Intangible assets 5 1,505,970 1,429,975 1,482,645 Property, plant and equipment 5 9,881 10,439 10,406 Investment in associated entities 4,541 - 4,541 Total non-current assets 2,983,166 2,903,188 2,960,366 Current assets Trade and other receivables 348,356 333,461 386,005 Cash and cash equivalents 1,869,952 2,464,317 2,189,610 Total current assets 2,218,308 2,797,778 2,575,615 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 701,589 526,991 652,057 Total current liabilities 701,589 526,991 652,057 Net current assets 1,516,719 2,270,787 1,923,558 Net assets 4,499,885 5,173,975 4,883,924 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 6 117,750 117,750 117,750 Share premium 5,773,031 5,768,771 5,773,031 Preference shares 246,096 246,096 246,096 Other Reserves 70,070 74,330 70,070 Foreign exchange reserve 268,290 217,335 300,281 Retained earnings (1,975,352) (1,250,307) (1,623,304) Total shareholders' equity 4,499,885 5,173,975 4,883,924 Total equity 4,499,885 5,173,975 4,883,924

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information..

These financial statements were approved by the board 28 September 2023

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

6 Months to 6 Months to Year ended Jun 2023 Jun 2022 Dec 2022 GBP GBP GBP Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(Loss) for the period (353,740) (450,411) (827,829) (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 25,162 295,175 242,631 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 62,018 (202,733) (77,607) Net exchange differences 3,104 (35,837) (130,723) Depreciation and amortisation 5 63,392 42,131 95,994 Cash generated by operations (200,064) (351,675) (697,534) Taxation (220) (685) (685) Net cash flow from operating activities (200,284) (352,360) (698,219) Cash flows from investing activities Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets 5 (105,802) (115,456) (149,371) Net cash flow in investing activities - continuing operations (105,802) (115,456) (149,371) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid - (44) (42) Interest received 1,960 14 - Repayment of loans and borrowings - - (60) Net cash flow from financing activities 1,960 (30) (102) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (304,126) (467,846) (847,692)

Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period 2,189,610 2,734,633 2,734,633 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes (15,532) 197,530 302,669 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,869,952 2,464,317 2,189,610

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2023

Total Share Share Preference Other Foreign Retained Shareholders Exchange Capital Premium Shares Reserves Reserves Earnings Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance as at 31 December 2021 117,750 5,768,771 246,096 74,330 (2,389) (798,827) 5,405,731 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - 22,194 - 22,194 Total comprehensive income for the - - - - 197,530 (451,480) (253,950) period Balance as at 30 June 2022 117,750 5,768,771 246,096 74,330 217,335 (1,250,307) 5,173,975 Other Reserves - Options - 4,260 - (4,260) - - - Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - 82,946 - 82,946 Total comprehensive income for the - - - - - (372,997) (372,997) period Balance as at 31 December 2022 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 300,281 (1,623,304) 4,883,924 Foreign Exchange on translation - - - - (19,565) - (19,565) Total comprehensive income for the - - - - (12,426) (352,048) (364,474) period Balance as at 30 June 2023 117,750 5,773,031 246,096 70,070 268,290 (1,975,352) 4,499,885

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Notes to the Condensed Financial Information 1. General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares.

2 .Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value. 2.1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2023 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2022 financial statements was not qualified. 2.2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 3. Net Financial Expense

Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 31 Dec 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP Loan interest expense - 44 45 Bank interest expense 35 - (3) Bank interest income - (14) - Loan interest income (1,995) - - Foreign currency (gains)/losses 48 354 462 (1,912) 384 504 4. Earnings per share Six months Six months Year ended ended ended 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 31 Dec 22 Unaudited Unaudited Audited GBP GBP GBP The calculation of earnings per share is based on the following loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and number of shares: Loss for the period (352,048) (451,480) (824,477) Weighted average number of shares of the Company 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Earnings per share: Basic and Diluted (pence) (0.22) (0.29) (0.53) Number of shares outstanding at the period end: 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Number of shares in issue Opening Balance 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 Issuance of Share Capital - - - Basic number of shares in issue 157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 5. Non-current assets

Plant Intangible and Total Goodwill Assets Equipment Cost GBP GBP GBP GBP Cost at 1 January 2023 3,077,345 1,462,774 1,601,492 13,079 FX movement (21,482) - (21,308) (174) 3,055,863 1,462,774 1,580,184 12,905 Additions 105,802 - 105,802 - Cost at 30 June 2023 3,161,665 1,462,774 1,685,986 12,905 Depreciation/Amortisation Depreciation/Amortisation at 1 January 2023 121,521 - 118,847 2,674 FX movement (1,617) - (1,581) (36) 119,904 - 117,266 2,638 Charge for the period on continuing operations 63,392 - 63,004 388 FX movement (256) - (254) (2) Depreciation/Amortisation at 30 June 2023 183,040 - 180,016 3,024 Closing net book value at 30 June 2023 2,978,625 1,462,774 1,505,970 9,881

For impairment testing purposes, management considers the operations of the Company to represent a single cash generating unit (CGU), providing software and digital solutions to the financial services industry. The directors have assessed the recoverable amount of goodwill which in accordance with IAS 36 is the higher of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell (fair value), in determining whether there is evidence of impairment.

