Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June -2

WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANEMOI INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 10:31
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023)

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023) 

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) 
Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June 2023) 
29-Sep-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Anemoi International Ltd 
 
 
 
 
Anemoi International Ltd 
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN) 
("Anemoi" or the "Company") 
 
Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2023 
 
The Company is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The interim results have been 
submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.anemoi-international.com 
 
Chairman's Statement 
Anemoi is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023. 
I am pleased to report a significant increase in H1 Revenues (+75%) and Gross Profit (+246%), however, Revenue is not 
yet sufficient to support the cost of running a public company, notwithstanding a 15% reduction in General and 
Administrative Costs, resulting in a 31% reduction in Operating Loss for the period under review. Initiatives taken in 
the first half of 2023 should further reduce costs in H2 2023 and the Board will continue to explore avenues to enhance 
shareholder value. 
 
 
Duncan Soukup 
Chairman 
Anemoi International Ltd 
28 September 2023 
 
Responsibility Statement 
 
We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: 
a)  the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial 
Reporting'; 
b)  the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7R (indication of 
important events during the first six months and description of principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six 
months of the year); and 
c)  the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.8R (disclosure of 
related parties' transactions and changes therein). 
Cautionary statement 
This Interim Management Report (IMR) has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to 
enable them to assess the Company's strategy and the potential for that strategy to succeed. The IMR should not be 
relied on by any other party or for any other purpose. 
 
Duncan Soukup 
Chairman 
Anemoi International Ltd 
28 September 2023 
 
Unaudited Condensed Statement of Income 
For the six months ended 30 June 2023 
 
                                       6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended 
                                       Jun 2023  Jun 2022  Dec 2022 
                                       GBP     GBP     GBP 
                                     Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Continuing Operations 
Revenue                                    79,563   45,355   137,288 
Cost of sales                                 (5,869)   (24,070)  (60,765) 
Gross profit                                 73,694   21,285   76,523 
Administrative expenses excluding exceptional costs              (314,601)  (371,399)  (750,192) 
Exceptional administration costs                       (49,441)  (58,166)  (58,166) 
Total administrative expenses                         (364,042)  (429,565)  (808,358) 
Operating loss before depreciation                      (290,348)  (408,280)  (731,835) 
Depreciation and Amortisation                      5  (63,392)  (42,131)  (95,994) 
Operating loss                                (353,740)  (450,411)  (827,829) 
Net financial income/(expense)                      3  1,912    (384)    (504) 
Share of profits of associated entities                    -      -      4,541 
Profit/(loss) before taxation                         (351,828)  (450,795)  (823,762) 
Taxation                                   (220)    (685)    (685) 
Profit/(loss) for the period                         (352,048)  (451,480)  (824,477) 
 
 
Earnings per share - GBP pence (using weighted average number of shares) 
Basic and Diluted                               (0.22)   (0.29)   (0.53) 
Basic and Diluted                            4  (0.22)   (0.29)   (0.53)

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the six months ended 30 June 2023 

6 Months to 6 Months to Year Ended 
                             Jun 2023  Jun 2022  Dec 2022 
                             GBP     GBP     GBP 
                             Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
 
Loss for the six months to 30 June 2023          (352,048)  (451,480)  (824,477) 
Other comprehensive income: 
Exchange differences on re-translating foreign operations (12,426)  197,530   171,836 
Total comprehensive income                (364,474)  (253,950)  (652,641) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent             (364,474)  (253,950)  (652,641) 
Total Comprehensive income                (364,474)  (253,950)  (652,641)

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023 

As at    As at    As at 
                    Jun 2023  Jun 2022  Dec 2022 
 
                    GBP     GBP     GBP 
                 Note Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill             5  1,462,774  1,462,774  1,462,774 
Intangible assets         5  1,505,970  1,429,975  1,482,645 
Property, plant and equipment   5  9,881    10,439   10,406 
Investment in associated entities   4,541    -      4,541 
Total non-current assets        2,983,166  2,903,188  2,960,366 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables      348,356   333,461   386,005 
Cash and cash equivalents       1,869,952  2,464,317  2,189,610 
Total current assets          2,218,308  2,797,778  2,575,615 
 
Liabilities 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables        701,589   526,991   652,057 
Total current liabilities       701,589   526,991   652,057 
 
Net current assets           1,516,719  2,270,787  1,923,558 
 
Net assets               4,499,885  5,173,975  4,883,924 
 
Shareholders' Equity 
Share capital           6  117,750   117,750   117,750 
Share premium             5,773,031  5,768,771  5,773,031 
Preference shares           246,096   246,096   246,096 
Other Reserves             70,070   74,330   70,070 
Foreign exchange reserve        268,290   217,335   300,281 
Retained earnings           (1,975,352) (1,250,307) (1,623,304) 
Total shareholders' equity       4,499,885  5,173,975  4,883,924 
 
Total equity              4,499,885  5,173,975  4,883,924

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information..

These financial statements were approved by the board 28 September 2023

Signed on behalf of the board by:

Duncan Soukup Unaudited Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

For the six months ended 30 June 2023 

6 Months to 6 Months to Year ended 
                               Jun 2023  Jun 2022  Dec 2022 
                               GBP     GBP     GBP 
                            Notes Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Profit/(Loss) for the period                 (353,740)  (450,411)  (827,829) 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables      25,162   295,175   242,631 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables        62,018   (202,733)  (77,607) 
Net exchange differences                   3,104    (35,837)  (130,723) 
Depreciation and amortisation              5   63,392   42,131   95,994 
Cash generated by operations                 (200,064)  (351,675)  (697,534) 
Taxation                           (220)    (685)    (685) 
Net cash flow from operating activities            (200,284)  (352,360)  (698,219) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Sale/(Purchase) of intangible assets          5   (105,802)  (115,456)  (149,371) 
Net cash flow in investing activities - continuing operations (105,802)  (115,456)  (149,371) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Interest paid                         -      (44)    (42) 
Interest received                       1,960    14     - 
Repayment of loans and borrowings               -      -      (60) 
Net cash flow from financing activities            1,960    (30)    (102) 
 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents           (304,126)  (467,846)  (847,692)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Interim Report (30 June -2- 

Cash and cash equivalents at the start of the period     2,189,610  2,734,633  2,734,633 
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes           (15,532)  197,530   302,669 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period      1,869,952  2,464,317  2,189,610

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information.

Unaudited Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity

For the six months ended 30 June 2023 

Total 
                     Share  Share   Preference Other  Foreign     Retained  Shareholders 
                                        Exchange 
                     Capital Premium  Shares   Reserves Reserves    Earnings  Equity 
                     GBP    GBP     GBP     GBP    GBP        GBP      GBP 
 
 
Balance as at 31 December 2021      117,750 5,768,771 246,096  74,330  (2,389)     (798,827)  5,405,731 
Foreign Exchange on translation     -    -     -     -    22,194     -      22,194 
Total comprehensive income for the    -    -     -     -    197,530     (451,480)  (253,950) 
period 
Balance as at 30 June 2022        117,750 5,768,771 246,096  74,330  217,335     (1,250,307) 5,173,975 
Other Reserves - Options         -    4,260   -     (4,260) -        -      - 
Foreign Exchange on translation     -    -     -     -    82,946     -      82,946 
Total comprehensive income for the    -    -     -     -    -        (372,997)  (372,997) 
period 
Balance as at 31 December 2022      117,750 5,773,031 246,096  70,070  300,281     (1,623,304) 4,883,924 
Foreign Exchange on translation     -    -     -     -    (19,565)    -      (19,565) 
Total comprehensive income for the    -    -     -     -    (12,426)    (352,048)  (364,474) 
period 
Balance as at 30 June 2023        117,750 5,773,031 246,096  70,070  268,290     (1,975,352) 4,499,885

The notes on pages 11 to 15 form an integral part of this consolidated interim financial information. Notes to the Condensed Financial Information 1. General information

Anemoi International Ltd (the "Company") is a British Virgin Island ("BVI") International business company ("IBC"), incorporated and registered in the BVI on 6 May 2020. The Company is a holding company actively seeking investment opportunities.

id4 AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi and was formed as part of the merger of the former id4 AG ("id4") with and into its parent, Apeiron Holdings AG on 14 September 2021. id4 was incorporated and registered in the Canton of Lucerne in Switzerland in April 2019 whilst Apeiron Holdings AG was incorporated and registered in December 2018. Following the merger, Apeiron Holdings AG was renamed id4 AG.

On the 17th December 2021, the entire share capital of id4 AG was purchased by Anemoi International Ltd.

Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Anemoi, incorporated on 26 November 2021 in England and Wales. Id4 CLM (UK) Ltd is a private limited company, limited by shares.

2 .Significant Accounting policies

The Group financial statements consolidate those of the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group").

The Group prepares its accounts in accordance with applicable UK Adopted International Accounting Standards "IFRS".

The financial statements are expressed in GBP.

The accounting policies applied by the Company in this unaudited consolidated interim financial information are the same as those applied by the Company in its consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022.

The financial information has been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the accounting standard for financial instruments at fair value. 2.1. Basis of preparation

The condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2023 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard No. 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'. They do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022.

These condensed interim financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 are unaudited and do not constitute full accounts. The independent auditor's report on the 2022 financial statements was not qualified. 2.2. Going concern

The financial information has been prepared on the going concern basis as management consider that the Company has sufficient cash to fund its current commitments for the foreseeable future.

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 3. Net Financial Expense 

Six months Six months Year 
                 ended   ended   ended 
                 30 Jun 23 30 Jun 22 31 Dec 22 
                 Unaudited Unaudited Audited 
                 GBP     GBP     GBP 
 
Loan interest expense      -     44     45 
Bank interest expense      35     -     (3) 
Bank interest income       -     (14)    - 
Loan interest income       (1,995)  -     - 
Foreign currency (gains)/losses 48     354    462 
                 (1,912)  384    504 4. Earnings per share 
                                        Six months Six months Year 
                                        ended    ended    ended 
                                        30 Jun 23  30 Jun 22  31 Dec 22 
                                        Unaudited  Unaudited  Audited 
                                        GBP      GBP      GBP 
The calculation of earnings per share is based on 
the following loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and number of shares: 
Loss for the period                              (352,048)  (451,480)  (824,477) 
 
Weighted average number of shares of the Company                157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 
 
Earnings per share: 
Basic and Diluted (pence)                           (0.22)   (0.29)   (0.53) 
 
Number of shares outstanding at the period end:                157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 
 
Number of shares in issue 
Opening Balance                                157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665 
Issuance of Share Capital                           -      -      - 
Basic number of shares in issue                        157,041,665 157,041,665 157,041,665

Notes to the Condensed Financial Information Continued 5. Non-current assets 

Plant 
                                  Intangible and 
                        Total   Goodwill Assets   Equipment 
Cost                      GBP    GBP    GBP    GBP 
Cost at 1 January 2023             3,077,345 1,462,774 1,601,492 13,079 
FX movement                  (21,482) -     (21,308)  (174) 
                        3,055,863 1,462,774 1,580,184 12,905 
Additions                   105,802  -     105,802  - 
 
Cost at 30 June 2023              3,161,665 1,462,774 1,685,986 12,905 
Depreciation/Amortisation 
Depreciation/Amortisation at 1 January 2023  121,521  -     118,847  2,674 
FX movement                  (1,617)  -     (1,581)  (36) 
                        119,904  -     117,266  2,638 
Charge for the period on continuing operations 63,392  -     63,004   388 
FX movement                  (256)   -     (254)   (2) 
 
Depreciation/Amortisation at 30 June 2023   183,040  -     180,016  3,024 
 
Closing net book value at 30 June 2023     2,978,625 1,462,774 1,505,970 9,881

For impairment testing purposes, management considers the operations of the Company to represent a single cash generating unit (CGU), providing software and digital solutions to the financial services industry. The directors have assessed the recoverable amount of goodwill which in accordance with IAS 36 is the higher of its value in use and its fair value less costs to sell (fair value), in determining whether there is evidence of impairment.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

