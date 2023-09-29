Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - UnchainedTV, in conjunction with Inspired, produced an award-winning, celebrity-packed cooking series called New Day New Chef. With a strong commitment to promoting a plant-based lifestyle, the network aims to empower individuals to make compassionate choices that positively impact their health, animals, and the planet.

Founded by an award-winning TV journalist & New York Times bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell, an author of four books who formerly had her show on HLN/CNN Headline News, UnchainedTV has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in the streaming industry after gaining recognition for its dedication to providing accessible content across multiple platforms. Officially launched in 2022, this revolutionary streaming TV network offers a unique blend of captivating documentaries/series, one of which is "New Day New Chef".

"New Day New Chef" is a mesmerizing journey into the world of plant-based cuisine. This star-studded production features renowned celebrities, celebrated chefs, and a captivating ensemble of individuals eager to embark on a flavor-filled odyssey. From Olympic champions to Hollywood luminaries, fitness enthusiasts to yoga lovers, the show brings together a diverse cast united by a shared commitment to promoting a plant-based lifestyle.

The show is more than just a feast for the senses; it's a call to action. Viewers are invited to explore the profound impact of plant-based living on their well-being, the welfare of animals, and the health of our environment. UnchainedTV and Inspired have joined forces to encourage individuals to make compassionate choices that resonate beyond their plates. This commitment extends to promoting personal health, animal welfare, and the preservation of our precious planet.

Born from the realization that advertiser-driven mainstream media often sideline the solutions, UnchainedTV highlights the urgency of the fight against environmental catastrophe. Moreover, the network goes beyond and actively promotes the idea that embracing plant-based living holds the key to combating climate change.

Says Velez-Mitchell, "If we can persuade people that adopting a plant-based diet is not just better for them, but also for the animals and the planet, we can trigger a profound transformation."

In this context, UnchainedTV strives to be a beacon of truth, disseminating information that challenges the status quo. Their mission is to empower individuals with the knowledge and inspiration needed to make compassionate choices. Velez-Mitchell puts it this way. "Together, we have the power to heal our planet and create a future where all living beings can thrive."

