Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: LYX0YW | ISIN: LU1841731745 | Ticker-Symbol: L4K3
Tradegate
29.09.23
09:22 Uhr
14,480 Euro
+0,274
+1,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI CHINA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,41814,43011:20
14,41814,43011:20
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 10:43
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) 
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Sep-2023 / 10:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 81.7902 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5205238 
CODE: ASIL LN 
ISIN: LU1900068914 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900068914 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ASIL LN 
Sequence No.:  274852 
EQS News ID:  1737901 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 04:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
