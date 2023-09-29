DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2023 / 10:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.6966 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5432783 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 274828 EQS News ID: 1737853 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1737853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 04:14 ET (08:14 GMT)