

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 1-week high of 0.9646 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.1132 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9674 and 1.1176, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, Swiss franc advanced to 4-day highs of 0.9091 and 163.70 from early lows of 0.9156 and 163.11, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the euro, 1.09 against the pound, 0.89 against the greenback and 166.00 against the yen.



