Artificial Turf Market worth $114.3 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Artificial Turf Market by Material Type (Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyethylene), Filament Type (Monofilament, Multi-Filament), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, Artificial Grass), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 76.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 114.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The growing demand for artificial turf in a variety of end-use industries, such as building & construction, automotive, and artificial grass, is the main driver of this market expansion.

Polypropylene to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.

Polypropylene, a by-product of gasoline refining, continues to gain market share in the artificial grass market, due to its significantly low cost compared to nylon. It has a low melting point; hence, when used in areas prone to high temperatures, prolonged exposure will cause disfiguration, giving the blades an unnatural look. It provides a soft roll, and hence, is used by many golfers. Its light weight makes it an ideal turf base fiber for indoor use as carpets.

Monofilament is expected to witness the highest CAGR between 2023 to 2028

Monofilament artificial grass is a versatile and visually appealing synthetic turf option characterized by individual, single-strand fibers, typically made from durable polyethylene. Its natural look and feel make it suitable for various applications, including residential landscaping, commercial outdoor spaces, sports fields, playgrounds, golf greens, and pet areas. The material's resistance to UV radiation ensures long-lasting color and durability, making it ideal for high-traffic areas and challenging weather conditions. Monofilament artificial grass offers a low-maintenance alternative to natural lawns while providing a soft and comfortable surface for activities and play. Its adaptability and aesthetic qualities have made it a popular choice for creating lush and realistic green spaces in a wide range of environments.

Asia Pacific account for the largest market share in the global artificial turf market

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for artificial turf, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2028; it accounted for a share of 30.4% in 2022. The application of artificial turf is expected to grow at a faster pace due to the demand from the building & construction, artificial grass industry. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries covered for the study in this report. The demand for artificial turf in Asia Pacific is largely fulfilled by the import of it from North America and Europe region. An increase in income levels and purchasing power, rise in the middle-class population, and demand for artificial turf from the building & construction industry provide promising prospects for the growth of the artificial turf industry. China holds a significant market in the Asia Pacific region for the artificial turf market.

Market Players

Prominent companies in the artificial turf market include DuPont (US), FieldTurf (Canada), Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US), ACT Global (US), TigerTurf (US), Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US), Tarkett (France), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (US), Interface, Inc. (US), Dixie Group, Inc. (US), Oriental Weavers (Egypt), Tai Ping Carpets International Limited (Hong Kong), Victoria PLC (UK), The Home Depot, Inc, (US) and others.

