Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
29.09.2023 | 11:06
British & American Investment Trust Plc - Change of Auditor

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

British & American Investment Trust PLC (the "Company") today announces that following a formal and competitive tender process led by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of MHA Bakertilly as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 31st December 2023.

Hazlewoods LLP has ceased to be the Company's auditor for the reason that it has decided not to continue its registration as an auditor eligible to undertake Public Interest Entity audits. Hazelwoods has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with its ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Board would like to thank Hazlewoods for its professional and diligent service to the Company as auditor since 2017.

End


