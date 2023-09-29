Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682
Frankfurt
29.09.23
09:15 Uhr
33,200 Euro
+0,700
+2,15 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.09.2023 | 11:11
Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
September 29, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares in accordance with share-based incentive plan

A total of 500 of Vaisala Corporation's treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to a person participating in the Restricted Share Unit Plan 2022-2026 under the terms and conditions of the plan. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 28, 2023.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 185,476.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta
+358 9 8949 2020, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com/vaisala


