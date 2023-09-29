Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 11:31
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Sep. nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Sep. nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
          gg Vormonat     gg Vorjahr 
         +/- Prozent    +/- Prozent 
.        Sep 23 Aug 23   Sep 23 Aug 23 
Belgien      -0,4  +2,5    +0,7  +2,4 
Deutschland    +0,2  +0,4    +4,3  +6,4 
Estland      0,0  +0,5    +4,0  +4,3 
Finnland     +0,6  -0,9    +3,0  +3,1 
Frankreich    -0,6  +1,1    +5,6  +5,7 
Griechenland   +1,9  -0,2    +2,4  +3,5 
Irland      +0,1  +0,5    +5,0  +4,9 
Italien      +1,7  +0,2    +5,7  +5,5 
Kroatien     -0,7  +0,5    +7,3  +8,4 
Lettland     -0,5  -0,6    +3,5  +5,6 
Litauen      +0,7  -0,2    +4,1  +6,4 
Luxemburg     +0,4  +1,9    +3,4  +3,5 
Malta       -0,8  +0,4    +4,8  +5,0 
Niederlande    -0,8  +0,5    -0,3  +3,4 
Österreich    +1,0  +0,4    +5,8  +7,5 
Portugal     +0,8  +0,8    +4,8  +5,3 
Slowakei     +0,3  +0,1    +8,9  +9,6 
Slowenien     +0,7  +0,2    +7,1  +6,1 
Spanien      +0,6  +0,5    +3,2  +2,4 
Zypern      +0,1  +1,0    +4,2  +3,1 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: murat.sahin@dowjones.com

DJG/mus/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.