Atamyo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on the development of new-generation gene therapies targeting neuromuscular disease, today announced its participation to forthcoming conferences and scientific communications on its programs targeting limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs).

Stephane Degove, Atamyo CEO, will provide a corporate overview at two forthcoming conferences in October:

Chardan's 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, held in New York City: Presentation on October 2, at 10:30 AM, in the Embassy room Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa, held in Carlsbad, CA, on October 10-12, 2023: Presentation on October 10, at 5:15pm, at the Rentschler ATMP Ballroom

Two upcoming communications at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (3-7 October 2023 in Charleston, SC)

Two communications describing Atamyo's LGMD programs will be presented at the 28th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS):

1) Evaluation of gene transfer efficiency in a mild model of dystrophic muscle disorder performed by machine learning and linear discriminant analysis Oral Presentation by A. Brureau (Genethon), at Ballroom C2 on October 4, 2023 from 18h15 to 18h45 Poster Board Number 282 at Ballroom C, on October 4, 2023, 17h15-18h15 2) Natural history of limb girdle muscular dystrophy R9: one-year follow-up of a European cohort Oral Presentation by J. Vissing (Copenhagen Neuromuscular Center, Rigshospitale) at Ballroom C2 on October 4, 2023 from 18h15 to 18h45 Poster Board Number 283 at Ballroom C, on October 4, 2023, 17h15-18h15

Two upcoming communications at the European Society of Gene Cell Therapy 30th annual congress (24-27 October 2023 in Brussels Belgium):

Two communications describing Atamyo's LGMD programs will be presented at the 30th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ESGCT) that will take place on October 24-27, 2023 in Brussel (Belgium):

1) Gene therapy for LGMDR9: preliminary results of a dose-escalation study Oral presentation by Nicolai Preisler, MD, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, during the Cardiovascular and muscular diseases session, on Friday October 27, 11h30-13h00 Le BEL, Tour Taxis 2) A micro-RNA regulated AAV vector prevents the cardiotoxicity induced by transgene overexpression following FKRP gene transfer E. Gicquel (Genethon) et al., poster number P060, poster sessions October 25 and 26

Oral presentation on Atamyo's LGMD-R9 program at the 2023 International Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Conference (28-29 October 2023, Washington DC)

1) Preliminary experiences with Atamyo's FKRP gene therapy Oral presentation by John Vissing, MD, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, during the Clinical Trials Updates (Part 1) Session, on October 29, 11h00am-12h10pm Constitution Ballroom, Grand Hyatt

About Atamyo Therapeutics

Atamyo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma focused on the development of a new generation of effective and safe gene therapies for neuromuscular diseases. A spin-off of gene therapy pioneer Genethon, Atamyo leverages unique expertise in AAV-based gene therapy and muscular dystrophies from the Progressive Muscular Dystrophies Laboratory at Genethon. Atamyo's most advanced programs address different forms of limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMD), with two clinical-stage programs targeting respectively LGMD-R9 and LGMD-R5. The name of the company is derived from two words: Celtic Atao which means "Always" or "Forever" and Myo which is the Greek root for muscle. Atamyo conveys the spirit of its commitment to improve the life of patients affected by neuromuscular diseases with life-long efficient treatments. For more information visit www.atamyo.com

