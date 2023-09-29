DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2023 / 11:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.0729 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17782994 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 274904 EQS News ID: 1738045 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2023 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)