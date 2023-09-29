Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 12:12
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 28-September-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

441.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue

448.82p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 28-September-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

346.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue

352.35p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 28-September-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

275.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue

275.63p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 28-September-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

178.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue

179.79p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 28-September-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue

110.22p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 28-September-2023

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

147.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue

148.76p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


