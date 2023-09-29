DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Sep-2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.2593 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 77766574 CODE: COMU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMU LN Sequence No.: 274962 EQS News ID: 1738185 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 29, 2023 05:42 ET (09:42 GMT)