Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 12:30
OptiGroup acquires the packaging business of PACIA AB in Sweden

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup has through its daughter company PacsOn acquired the packaging business of PACIA AB in southern Sweden. The transaction will further strengthen PacsOn's position as the leading supplier of packaging solutions in Sweden, while the customers of PACIA will have access to a greater expertise and a wider range of products from PacsOn's new modern distribution centre in Malmö. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

For further information, please contact:


Stefan Sikander,
Corporate Communication Director,
OptiGroup,
stefan.sikander@optigroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/optigroup-acquires-the-packaging-business-of-pacia-ab-in-sweden-301942826.html

