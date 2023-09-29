The SEFA Group, LLC: SEFA Named Environmental, Health and Safety Supplier of the Year by Duke Energy

This award recognized a shared commitment to help protect local communities and ensure employee safety

LEXINGTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The SEFA Group, a technology leader in converting coal ash for recycled use in concrete, was recently named Environmental, Health and Safety Supplier of the Year by Duke Energy. The award recognized SEFA's 184,000 hours of ash handling, processing, and transportation of harvested coal ash for Duke Energy with zero OSHA recordable injuries. The award was presented at Duke Energy's Sixth Supplier Exchange Forum on Wednesday, September 13.

"The energy sector must transition for tomorrow in a way that protects our communities today," said Jessica Bednarcik, Senior Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety and Coal Combustion Products at Duke Energy. "The SEFA Group is helping make this a reality with their support in recycling coal by-products for beneficial reuse and their commitment to employee safety with zero OSHA recordable injuries."

Jim Clayton, SEFA Chief Operating Officer, and Joel Rogers, Director of Safety, were present to receive the award on behalf of SEFA's North Carolina team members.

"We are honored to be named as Duke Energy's 2023 Environmental, Health and Safety Supplier of the Year," said Clayton. "This award recognized the outstanding safety record of our Transportation and CCP Plant Operations team members at Duke Energy's North Carolina operations. We are proud of our team members for their continuous efforts to make the safety of our employees, customers, and communities our highest priority."

In 2020, SEFA began operations, maintenance, and transportation services at Duke Energy's Buck and HF Lee STAR Plants in North Carolina and began serving Duke Energy's Cape Fear facility in 2021. Harvested coal ash is processed using STAR Technology, SEFA's proprietary process, and converted into high-quality, specification-grade fly ash. SEFA then sells this material to concrete producers for recycling into highway and construction projects.

The SEFA Group, LLC

The SEFA Group, LLC has been making a positive difference in the environment for 47 years, marketing and selling Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) from a variety of locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions for recycled, beneficial use in concrete and other industrial applications. Today, SEFA has over 500 employees, operates its own fleet of over 250 trucks and provides engineering and industrial services for beneficiation facilities, utility partners and industrial companies in the Southeast. SEFA was acquired by Heidelberg Materials on May 2, 2023, and is now part of one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions with leading market positions in cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.

