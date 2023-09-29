Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LB24 | ISIN: PTGAL0AM0009 | Ticker-Symbol: GZ5
Tradegate
29.09.23
12:49 Uhr
14,250 Euro
+0,265
+1,89 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
PSI
1-Jahres-Chart
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,24514,25513:34
14,23514,26513:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GALP
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA14,250+1,89 %
VONTIER CORPORATION29,200-0,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.