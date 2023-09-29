Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, and Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business and global leader in innovative technology for convenience stores, retail and commercial fueling solutions and services, announced today it has signed an agreement with Galp Energia S.A. to deploy Passport X, its new market-leading convenience retail management software.

Galp is an integrated energy operator, present throughout the entire oil and natural gas value chain and operating in the global energy market. With more than 1,300 service stations in Iberia, approximately 700 of which are in Portugal, Galp is the operator with the largest network of service stations in the country.

Invenco by GVR's Passport X solution is a secure, cloud-based, omnichannel retail software platform for fuel and convenience retail. It includes an advanced Point-of-Sale system and integrated Back Office and Head Office workflow solutions that enable continuous retail technology innovation going forward. Passport X illustrates the advantages of Vontier's Connected Mobility strategy which aims to reduce customers' site complexity through automation and drive increased productivity.

With the implementation of Invenco by GVR's Passport X, Galp will enable its customers to benefit from advanced digital services across both the forecourt and c-store whether opting for attended or self-service kiosk operations, customers will enjoy a swift, frictionless purchase journey. Galp's store operators and personnel will benefit from a powerful, dynamic platform that is crucial to maintaining a competitive edge and retaining customer loyalty.

"Galp was looking for a versatile, cloud-based platform solution that meets future challenges today," said Karthik Ganapathi, president of Invenco by GVR. "Passport X allows them to rapidly innovate their c-store networks and fuel stations, boost revenue and meet customers' ever-evolving demands to drive experience and loyalty."

This agreement underlines Invenco by GVR's commitment to continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of advanced technologies in the retail convenience and fueling industry. For more information on Invenco by GVR's Passport X, visit invenco.com or follow Invenco by GVR on LinkedIn.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com.

ABOUT INVENCO by GVR

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

