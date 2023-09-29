Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2023 | 13:18
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Picton Property Income Ltd - Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Picton Property Income Ltd - Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29 September 2023

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or "the Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Katharine Thompson as Company Secretary, effective 1 October 2023, succeeding Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("NTIFAS(G)L").

The Company's existing contract with NTIFAS(G)L will terminate on 30 September 2023.

The Company also announces that, effective 1 October 2023, its Registered Office address will change to:

1st & 2nd Floors

Elizabeth House

Les Ruettes Brayes

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1EW

For further information:

James Verstringhe

Tavistock

Tel: 020 7920 3150

james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.