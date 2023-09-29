Picton Property Income Ltd - Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

29 September 2023

Picton Property Income Limited

("Picton" or "the Company")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office

Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Katharine Thompson as Company Secretary, effective 1 October 2023, succeeding Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("NTIFAS(G)L").

The Company's existing contract with NTIFAS(G)L will terminate on 30 September 2023.

The Company also announces that, effective 1 October 2023, its Registered Office address will change to:

1st & 2nd Floors

Elizabeth House

Les Ruettes Brayes

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1EW

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

