

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host the second United States - European Union Summit on October 20. It will mark the second EU-US summit since Biden took office.



European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will represent the EU in the Summit.



'The leaders will review the strong cooperation between the United States and the European Union, including our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and to impose costs on Russia for its aggression', the White House said in a statement.



'They will advance U.S.- EU efforts to accelerate the global clean energy economy based on secure, resilient supply chains, and will continue cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, including digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.'



The two sides will also review joint activities to strengthen economic resilience and to address related challenges.



The nations on the two sides of the Atlantic with nearly 800 million in population share the largest economic relationship in the world, worth $7 trillion.



