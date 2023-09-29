Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2023 | 13:47
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for October 2023 - December 2023

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for October 2023 -
December 2023 



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-02  2023-10-09  2033-06-14    EUR     3536    XS2604821228 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-09  2023-10-11  2026-08-02    EUR     1026    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-16  2023-10-18  2029-12-15    EUR     2250    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-23  2023-10-25  2027-07-13    EUR     1357    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-30  2023-11-06    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-11-06  2023-11-08  2026-08-02    EUR     998    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-11-13  2023-11-15  2029-12-15    EUR     2222    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-11-20  2023-11-22  2027-07-13    EUR     1329    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-11-27  2023-12-04    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-12-04  2023-12-06  2026-08-02    EUR     970    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-12-11  2023-12-13  2027-07-13    EUR     1308    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.