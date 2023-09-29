Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for October 2023 - December 2023 Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-10-02 2023-10-09 2033-06-14 EUR 3536 XS2604821228 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-10-09 2023-10-11 2026-08-02 EUR 1026 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-10-16 2023-10-18 2029-12-15 EUR 2250 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-10-23 2023-10-25 2027-07-13 EUR 1357 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-10-30 2023-11-06 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-11-06 2023-11-08 2026-08-02 EUR 998 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-11-13 2023-11-15 2029-12-15 EUR 2222 LT0000670069 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-11-20 2023-11-22 2027-07-13 EUR 1329 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-11-27 2023-12-04 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-12-04 2023-12-06 2026-08-02 EUR 970 LT0000630105 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023-12-11 2023-12-13 2027-07-13 EUR 1308 LT0000650087 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.