Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 12:00 PM PT

Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH), Singapore's leading proptech company, a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services for the buy, sell, rent, and renovation of homes, announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 12:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rhonda Wong, CEO & Co-Founder, will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Ohmyhome Ltd

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for the buy, sell, rent, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 14,500 properties. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded Proptech company listed in the US. Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

