Presentation on Wednesday, October 4th at 2:00 PM PT

Bend, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology., announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Wednesday, October 4th at 2:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Eric Healy will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations-we're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our "Sweet Sixteen" installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Presentation to cover: BranchOut Founding Story, BranchOut technology, IP, and market advantages, Commercialization traction and sales pipeline, Go to market strategy, Operations/manufacturing in Peru and Chile.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Wednesday, October 4th

Time: 2:00 PM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. BranchOut Food is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

