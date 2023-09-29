

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Friday, as the latter fell ahead of a key inflation report due today.



Investors await the release of the Fed's preferred inflation measure, the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index data, for more clues on the central bank's path forward.



The Indian rupee advanced to 83.02 against the greenback, its strongest level since September 25. Next key resistance for the currency is seen around the 82.00 level.



