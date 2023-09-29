Anzeige
29.09.2023 | 14:23
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Mindaugas Liaudanskas Appointed as the CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management"

The board of SBA Group's investment management company "Capitalica Asset
Management" has appointed Mindaugas Liaudanskas, an experienced professional in
financial markets and asset management, to the position of CEO. With the
approval of the Bank of Lithuania, he replaced Andrius Barštys in this
position, who will continue to lead the board of Capitalica. 

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2023-09-29 14:19 CEST --
"Mindaugas has been working for "Capitalica Asset Management" since its
inception. With his competence, strategic foresight, and energy, he contributed
significantly to the company becoming one of the fastest-growing investment
management companies in the region that generates stable returns for clients.
We entrust Mindaugas to be at the helm of the company in the phase of its
vigorous growth. The company's ambition is to exceed 1 billion euros in managed
assets in the coming years. We believe that the new CEO's leadership and
professional qualities will further strengthen and mobilize the team, help
expand into new markets and develop new products, and provide even more
opportunities for sustainable returns for our clients," says the Chairman of
the board of "Capitalica Asset Management", Andrius Barštys, who will continue
to concentrate his activities on the development of the company's long-term
strategy and vision, as well as its new projects. 

Mindaugas Liaudanskas, who currently worked as the manager of "Capitalica Asset
Management Logistics fund," moved to the new position on September 11, 2023.
"The ambition of the company and the trust shown in me are inspiring. We will
continue to strive to grow faster than the market and to ensure stable growth
in the value of our clients' investments. We will expand the areas of
investment that are showing the biggest value - such as first-class sustainable
offices, and green logistics facilities - with new investments that bring
stable returns. We see a huge potential in the field of wealth management,
which we will exploit not only through new products but also by offering new
forms of personalized cooperation to clients. We already feel the demand for
this," says Liaudanskas. 

"Capitalica Asset Management is an investment management company that focuses
in investmenting in developing and already-developed real estate objects in the
Baltic Sea region. Clients' assets are invested through close-ended funds,
supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, and the bonds are quoted on the Nasdaq
stock exchange. 

The total value of CAM's currently managed assets eqauls almost 200 million
euros. The company manages these funds: "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I,"
"Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund," "Capitalica Green Logistics Fund," and the
new "Capitalica European Office Fund." 

"Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I," managed by "Capitalica Asset
Management," owns an office complex "Verde" in Riga, a business center
"Žalgirio 135" in Vilnius, a business center "Kauno Dokas" in Kaunas and a
shopping center "Luize" in Klaipeda. This fund finished 2022 with a record 17.7
million euros net profit, 125.9 million euros worth of consolidated assets, 51
million euros equity capital, and 5.7 million euros consolidated turnover. 

"Capitalica Green Logistics Fund" currently owns five sustainable logistics
building complexes, three of them in Tallinn and two in Riga. 

"Capitalica Z114 Real Estate Fund" manages a complex of offices and storage
facilities on Žalgirio St. in Vilnius, where a new class A business center will
be developed. 

"Capitalica Asset Management" started its operations in 2016. Its controlling
stake belongs to one of the country's largest business groups SBA (70%) and
Andrius Barštys' company "Fox Holdings" (30%). 



ABOUT "CAPITALICA ASSET MANAGEMENT"

"Capitalica Asset Management" is an investment management company focused on
commercial real estate properties and projects. Using its experience in the
fields of capital markets, real estate, and investment funds, the company
provides an opportunity to use a versatile pool of carefully selected real
estate investments in the Baltic region. "CAM" funds are licensed and
supervised by the Bank of Lithuania, and the bonds are listed on the "Nasdaq"
stock exchange. 




     Mindaugas Liaudanskas
     CEO of Capitalica Asset Management
     mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt
     +370 612 30412
