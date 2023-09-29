Genius Group Limited: Genius Group Announces 120.76% Revenue Growth for First Half of 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group" or the "Company"), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2023.



"We are extremely pleased with the revenue growth we have achieved in the first six months of 2023, and anticipate reporting even stronger numbers for the second half of the year. We believe that the revenue growth we have experienced exceeds the industry as a whole, and underlines the demand for our unique entrepreneur curriculum and the strength of our Edtech business model." said Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group.

"With the launch of our Genie AI and Genie Metaversity, providing AI-driven personalized learning and virtual global classrooms, we are well positioned towards our long-term goal of impacting 100 million students globally with the 21st century skills they need to succeed."

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2023

First half revenue of $11.8 million, 120.76% growth over first half of 2022. The revenue on a pro forma basis was $9.0 million, which excludes the spin off entity, Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd

First half gross margin of $6.2 million or 52.58% compared to $2.2 million or 41.75% in first half of 2022. The pro forma gross margin was $4.3 million or 48.33% for the six months ending June 30, 2023

First half adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($7.3) million, or ($0.22) per basic and diluted share compared to adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($2.0) million or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share in first half of 2022. First half 2023 adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($7.3) million, or ($0.22) per basic and diluted share on a pro forma basis

First half net loss of ($10.8) million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share compared to ($3.5) million, or ($0.20) per basic and diluted share. On a pro forma basis, first half 2023 net loss was ($10.8) million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share

$2.6 million cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2023, compared to $5.7 million as of December 31, 2022

Adjusting 2023 full year guidance to $26.0 million to $29.0 million

"While the company has put significant focus on various corporate actions and incur significant increased costs in 2023 to protect our shareholders, we have done so while growing our student base and gross margins." Said Erez Simha, CFO of Genius Group. "We remain committed to achieving our revenue growth targets while cutting costs and moving towards a cash positive operating model."

Student and Partner Growth Highlights for the First Half of 2023

The Company exceeded its growth targets for students and partners:

Students and users growth of 21%, from 4.5 million students at the end of 2022 to 5.4 million students and users at the end of June 2023, representing an annualized growth rate of 41%

Paying students and users growth of 4%, from 171,919 students and users at the end of 2022 to 179,149 paying students and users at the end of June 2023, representing an annualized growth rate of 8%

Partner growth of 1% from 14,760 at the end of 2022 to 14,942 in June 2023, representing an annualized growth rate of 2%



Strategic and Operational Highlights for the First Half of 2023

Genius Group won Real Leaders Impact awards in January 2023

Launched California Business School at UAV and Global Entrepreneurship Program at GeniusU in February 2023

Strategic partnership with Swiss School of Business Management to launch international DBA in March 2023

Launched the Alpha and Beta version of the Genie AI in April and June 2023 to assist students throughout their learning journey on GeniusU

Launch of Genius Metaversity in June 2023, a virtual reality learning environmental in partnership with Vatom to hold educational courses and summits in the Metaverse

Launch of $1m entrepreneur scholarship fund for students at the University of Antelope Valley with AI Entrepreneur Certification in June 2023

Launched legal action against illegal trading activities in company shares

Distributed $10 NFT Coupon to Genius Group investors in March 2023

Spin off of Entrepreneur Resorts was approved by the Board of Directors in January 2023, approved by shareholders in May 2023 and approved by the Singapore High Court in August 2023.



Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights

Appointment of Jennifer Brady as Head of Digital Marketing to lead marketing efforts across our subsidiaries

Appointment of Jason Jaingue as Head of Global Product to enhance our customer and partner experiences across all of our products

Genius Group Launches Genius Metaversity 2.0 in Partnership with Vatom and GeniusX

Signed, executed and delivered a bridge note with an accredited investor in the face amount of $3.2 million, which has a $200,000 original issue discount, out of it $2M were received by the company in July and August

Senior Secured Convertible Note signed in August 2022 with Alto Opportunity Master Fund, SPC - Segregated Master Portfolio B has been reduced to current balance of US$53,344 as of August 2023

Dual listed Genius Group on Upstream on April 6, 2023 but delisting expected on or about September 29, 2023 due to complex securities regulations arising from dual listing on Upstream and NYSE and de minimis use of Upstream by GNS shareholders

ERL was dual listed on Upstream in September 2023 and the share dividend distribution and spin off date is expected to be on 2 October 2023



Financial Guidance

Genius Group changes its 2023 financial guidance:

2023 revenue of $26 million to $29 million compared to 2022 revenue of $18.2 million

2023 net loss of ($15.5) million to ($17.0) million compared to 2022 net loss of ($55.3) million (before expected adjustments writing back contingent liabilities at year end, which will reduce net loss)

2023 adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($10.0) million to ($12.0) million compared to 2022 adjusted EBITDA net loss of ($7.8) million

Number of students and users between 5.7 million and 6.0 million, a 27% to 33% increase from 4.5 million students and users in 2022

Changes in the financial guidance are mainly driven by:

The exclusion of Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd financial performance due to the spin off

The delay of several new product launches, partnerships and acquisitions

Restructuring of business model of most recent acquisition

Significant increase in professional cost due to spin-off, investigation and audit

Other

The audit opinion of its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, included in the Company's Annual Form on 20F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 6, 2023, contained a going concern qualification. The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2023 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(In US Dollars)

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,624,432 $ 5,720,569 Restricted cash - 11,108,816 Accounts receivable, net 3,843,414 4,856,637 Other receivables 88,594 120,304 Income tax receivable 130,957 - Due from related parties 252,060 351,357 Inventories 1,171,728 1,001,977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,238,196 1,090,787 Total Current Assets 9,349,381 24,250,447 Property and equipment, net 203,934 563,131 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,344,687 12,573,710 Investments at fair value 44,413 29,071 Other receivables 767,982 732,716 Due from related parties 5,566,247 5,288,264 Goodwill 31,677,406 31,688,887 Intangible assets, net 15,421,531 16,107,293 Other non-current assets 26,286 26,108 Total Assets 75,401,867 91,259,627 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable 2,224,294 1,672,306 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,391,966 3,809,540 Deferred revenue 5,050,855 6,391,993 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 1,325,839 1,590,538 Income tax payable - 355,023 Loans payable - current portion 330,108 334,391 Loans payable - related parties - current portion 1,018,628 2,932,090 Convertible debt obligations, current portion 3,773,790 5,752,328 Short term debt 369,245 539,245 Total Current Liabilities 17,484,725 23,377,454 Due to related parties 1,812 1,729 Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 11,436,814 11,394,337 Loans payable - non-current portion 412,121 428,025 Convertible debt obligations, non-current portion 137,500 2,223,523 Deferred tax liability 3,300,516 3,391,129 Derivative liabilities 36,488,594 36,488,594 Total Liabilities 69,262,082 77,304,791 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Contributed capital 114,218,578 110,534,000 Subscriptions receivable (1,900,857 ) (1,900,857 ) Reserves (33,697,262 ) (32,933,714 ) Accumulated deficit (78,522,639 ) (68,539,210 ) Capital and reserves attributable to owners of Genius Group Ltd (97,820 ) 7,160,219 Non controlling interest 6,041,965 6,794,617 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,139,785 13,954,836 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 75,401,867 91,259,627





GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In US Dollars)

June 30, June 30, 2023 2022

(Restated) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 11,795,714 $ 5,343,247 Cost of revenue (5,593,340 ) (3,112,654 ) Gross profit 6,202,374 2,230,593 Operating (Expenses) Income General and administrative (13,672,668 ) (5,249,054 ) Depreciation and amortization (919,568 ) (178,807 ) Other operating income 1,213 166,001 Legal expenses (776,867 ) - Loss from foreign currency transactions 2,425 58,759 Total operating expenses (15,365,465 ) (5,203,101 ) Loss from Operations (9,163,091 ) (2,972,508 ) (Expense) Income Interest expense, net (1,999,361 ) (99,298 ) Impairment loss - (480,372 ) Other expense (5,227 ) - Other income 68,311 30,713 Total Other Expense (1,936,277 ) (548,957 ) Loss Before Income Tax (11,099,368 ) (3,521,465 ) Income Tax Benefit 324,666 24,238 Net Loss (10,774,702 ) (3,497,227 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (599,818 ) (69,375 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (11,374,520 ) (3,566,602 ) Total Comprehensive Loss is attributable to: Owners of Genius Group Ltd (10,746,977 ) (3,420,929 ) Non controlling interest (627,543 ) (145,673 ) Total Comprehensive Loss (11,374,520 ) (3,566,602 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,668,483 17,794,634 Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations (0.32 ) (0.20 )





GENIUS GROUP LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In US Dollars)

For the Six months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (10,774,701 ) $ (3,497,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 402,565 150,317 Depreciation and amortization 1,208,772 835,757 Provision for interest expense 1,277,162 - Provision for doubtful accounts 170,318 - Deferred income taxes - (29,679 ) Impairment loss - 480,372 Gain on foreign exchange transactions (2,425 ) (58,759 ) Interest expense on lease liabilities 444,553 58,026 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 842,905 (480,438 ) Other receivable (3,556 ) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (147,408 ) (1,840,348 ) Inventory (169,751 ) (3,651 ) Accounts payable 551,988 430,633 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (417,574 ) (609,406 ) Deferred revenue (1,341,138 ) 82,841 Deferred tax liability (90,613 ) - Income tax payable (485,980 ) - Other non-current asset 178 - Total adjustments 2,239,996 (984,335 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (8,534,705 ) (4,481,562 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Internally developed software (322,419 ) (313,876 ) Purchase of equipment (111,151 ) (79,455 ) Acquisitions (2,299,231 ) (2,116,456 ) Deposit on investment in UAV (6,604,194 ) Purchase of investment (20,000 ) (80,514 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (2,752,801 ) (9,194,496 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Amount due to/from related party, net 726,648 (338,280 ) Proceeds from IPO, net 18,060,447 Proceeds from convertible debt, net of issuance costs 8,923,994 - Proceeds from equity issuances - 2,605,215 Issuance from convertible debt - (147,582 ) Lease liabilities (639,096 ) (306,811 ) Repayment of loan (170,000 ) (192,465 ) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 8,841,547 19,680,524 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (650,096 ) (212,817 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash (3,096,137 ) 5,791,649 Cash - Beginning of year 5,720,569 1,784,938 Cash - End of period 2,624,432 7,576,587





Summary Combined Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited Financials Six Months Ended

(USD 000's) Audited Financials

Year Ended

(USD 000's) Summary Income Data: June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022

(Restated) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Sales 11,796 5,343 18,194 8,295 Cost of goods sold (5,593 ) (3,112 ) (9,555 ) (5,537 ) Gross profit 6,203 2,231 8,639 2,757 Other Operating Income 4 225 280 324 Operating Expenses (15,639 ) (5,428 ) (50,502 ) (7,250 ) Operating Loss (9,162 ) (2,972 ) (41,583 ) (4,168 ) Other income 68 31 419 - Other Expense (2,005 ) (580 ) (15,151 ) (450 ) Net Loss Before Tax (11,099 ) (3,521 ) (56,315 ) (4,618 ) Tax Expense 325 24 1,064 129 Net Loss After Tax (10,774 ) (3,497 ) (55,252 ) (4,489 ) Other Comprehensive Income (600 ) (70 ) (1,045 ) 230 Total Loss (11,374 ) (3,567 ) (56,297 ) (4,259 ) Net income per share, basic and diluted (0.32 ) (0.20 ) (2.44 ) (0.28 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 33,668,483 17,794,634 22,634,366 16,155,812

Unaudited Financials

Six Months Ended,

(USD 000's) Audited Financials

Year Ended

(USD 000's) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets 9,350 24,251 6,496 Total non-current assets 66,052 67,009 11,099 Total Assets 75,402 91,260 17,595 Total current liabilities 17,486 23,378 7,140 Total non-current liabilities 51,776 53,927 2,469 Total Liabilities 69,262 77,305 9,609 Total Shareholders' Equity 6,140 13,955 7,986 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 75,402 91,260 17,595





Pro Forma Financials

To provide an accurate discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operation, the financial reports provided and discussed below are grouped in the following two sections:

Condensed financials for the Group including acquired companies results for acquisitions closed before June 30th 2023: Audited financials provided for the financial years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and unaudited condensed financials provided for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Pro forma financials for Genius Group (The full Group including the Group and all Acquisitions YTD): Unaudited pro forma financials provided for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 for the full Group, including all the acquired companies YTD as if they were operating as one during these periods and include additional two acquisitions: University of Antelope Valley (acquired July 2022) and Revealed Film (acquired October 2022) and excluding Entrepreneur Resorts Ltd as spin off entity

Genius Group Unaudited

Pro forma

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Unaudited Financials Entrepreneur Resorts Acquisitions Pro forma Financials (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) Sales 11,796 (2,834 ) - 8,962 Cost of goods sold (5,593 ) 963 - (4,631 ) Gross profit 6,203 (1,871 ) - 4,331 Other Operating Income 4 3 - 7 Operating Expenses (15,639 ) 1,613 - (13,756 ) Operating Loss from the continuing operations (9,162 ) 255 - (9,418 )

Genius Group Unaudited

Pro forma

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Unaudited Financials Entrepreneur Resorts Pro forma

Adjustment Pro forma Financials (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total current assets 9,350 3,229 - 12,580 Total non-current assets 66,052 (946 ) - 65,106 Total Assets 75,402 2,283 - 77,686 Total current liabilities 17,486 (2,527 ) - 14,959 Total non-current liabilities 51,776 (2,266 ) - 49,511 Total Liabilities 69,262 (4,793 ) - 64,470 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,140 7,076 - 13,216 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 75,402 2,283 - 77,686





Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue /expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

Derived from Financial Statements

Genius Group

Unaudited Financials

Six Months Ended

(USD 000's) Group

Audited Financials

Year Ended

(USD 000's) June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net Income (Loss) (10,775 ) (3,497 ) (55,252 ) (4,489 ) Tax Expense (325 ) (24 ) (1,064 ) 129 Interest Expense, net 1,999 99 1,312 450 Depreciation and Amortization 1,209 836 2,351 1,575 Impairments 0 480 28,246 0 Revaluation adjustment of Contingent

Liabilities 0 0 13,838 0 Stock Based Compensation 403 150 1,309 294 Bad Debt Provision 170 0 1,509 (39 ) Adjusted EBITDA (7,318 ) (1,956 ) (7,750 ) (2,338 )





Pro forma Financials

Genius Group

Unaudited Pro forma

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Unaudited Financials Entrepreneur Resorts Acquisitions Pro forma Financials (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) (USD 000's) Net Loss (10,775 ) - - (10,775 ) Tax Benefits (325 ) - - (325 ) Interest Expense, net 1,999 - - 1,999 Depreciation and Amortization 1,209 (30 ) - 1,179 Impairment - - - - Revaluation Adjustment of Contingent Liabilities - - - - Stock Based Compensation 403 - 403 Bad Debt Provision 170 - 170 Adjusted EBITDA (7,318 ) (30 ) - (7,348 )





