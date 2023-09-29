Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters Quebec Market with New VMC 1200 Distribution Agreement in Saint-Hyacinthe, Canada

Established Family-Owned Dealership Operators Expand VMC 1200 Sales and Service Coverage into Southern Montreal with Initial Commitment for 25 Vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it has signed a new VMC 1200 distribution agreement with the Quebec-based Complexe EV - a new EV-specific dealership by the owners of the successful Lussier Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltée ("Lussier") - entering Vicinity into the Quebec market with an initial commitment for 25 vehicles.

The Lussier family business has been in operation for 40 years - with the Lussier brothers having managed the brand for the last 25 years - with the current Lussier dealership footprint located in the Saint-Hyacinthe region on the South Shore of Montreal, Canada. The dealership offers a complete range of new GM vehicles, which includes Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Corvette. Lussier also provides fleet solutions for businesses and government with a wide selection of vehicles designed to give the greatest flexibility by providing valuable upfit options. With the opening of Complexe EV and the VMC Saint-Hyacinthe location, the Lussier brothers are expanding their established brand into the electric vehicle market.

Per the terms of the agreement, Complexe EV will distribute Vicinity VMC 1200 trucks throughout Southern Montreal, inclusive of an initial commitment for 25 vehicles. This agreement represents Vicinity's first VMC 1200 dealer in Quebec, further supplementing the Lussier brothers' portfolio of existing internal combustion and electric vehicles. Complexe EV maintains a sales target of 100 VMC 1200 trucks in the first year of distribution.

"We continue to diversify our distribution network across North America, and Complexe EV is an ideal partner to represent us in Southern Montreal, with the owners having served the community for over 25 years with a wide range of vehicles across their other dealership brands," said William Trainer, Founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. "Their strong fleet services know-how supports local business and government customers - making them well suited to drive the future electrification of their client's commercial fleets.

"We look forward to helping the Complexe EV sales team share the benefits of the all-electric VMC 1200 with their robust customer base. It is my goal to continue to aggressively build out our VMC 1200 dealer network continent-wide, which will ultimately enable us to drive sustainable value for my fellow shareholders," concluded Trainer.

Dominic Lussier, Founder of Complexe EV, added: "Vicinity was a natural partner for us as we continue to expand our growing range of electric vehicle options. The VMC 1200 will be a highly appealing option to commercial transportation operators seeking to reduce costs, eliminate carbon emissions, and run more efficient fleets. We look forward to working closely with Vicinity to showcase their exciting class 3 all-electric truck to our customers."

