29.09.2023
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share. This dividend is payable on October 16, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788703/calvin-b-taylor-bankshares-inc-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-of-034-per-share

