Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) ("WesCan" or the "Company") is announcing that at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on September 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), a new slate of directors was appointed, consisting of Leo Berezan, Greg Busby, Sohaib Abbas, Shubham Garg and Phil Burry. Biographies and other pertinent information about the new directors can be found in the management information circular that accompanied the notice of meeting sent in conjunction with the Meeting.

In addition, the Company has received the resignation of John Cassels as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately, and has appointed Ed Leung to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer in his place and stead until the Board of Directors of the Company has had the chance to conclude a search for a new permanent Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Leo Berezan has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and will be acting as Interim Chief Executive Officer until such time as a permanent Chief Executive Officer can be found.

In addition, subsequent to the Meeting, Greg Busby tendered his resignation as a director of the Company. The Company intends to look for a replacement director and will announce any such appointment in a future press release.

All updates and press releases will be available on the Company's website at www.wescanenergycorp.com. Further information regarding the Company and its future plans will be disseminated in future press releases.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Leo Berezan, Interim President & CEO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (604) 240-3064

Ed Leung, Interim CFO

WESCAN ENERGY CORP.

Tel: (604) 861-6900

TSX Venture: WCE

www.wescanenergycorp.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations of the Board of Directors of WesCan regarding the search for a replacement Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements including, without limitation, the risks that a suitable successor is not identified or engaged in a timely fashion. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as otherwise required by law.

