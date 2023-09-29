Star Alliance International Corp. Agrees Extension with Lion Works, Inc. and COMMSA

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / Star Alliance International Corp. (Stock Symbol STAL), ("STAR or the Company") has agreed an extension to December 31, 2023 with the principals of the two companies that control the Honduras mine and the Genesis gold and other mineral extraction system.

STAR management has been working very closely with the principal of Commsa and Lion Works regarding the financing of these two projects. Joint discussions have been held with the prospective funding sources of STAR and the result of the excellent progress being made has resulted in these extensions. We all agreed to make the extensions for a short period as we did not feel that a longer period was necessary.

Genesis is our environmentally friendly, gold and other mineral extraction system. Genesis extracts up to 98% of gold and other minerals from oxide and complex ores, without any emissions, in a close loop system, in 48 hours or less, a much shorter time period than other leaching methods. STAR is currently arranging for a major geologist group to inspect and write a report on the effectiveness of our equipment. That report will assist in placing the Genesis system as the only system of its type that can extract up to 98% of minerals in an environmentally safe method with no emissions in under 48 hours. We expect it to become the system of choice for mining in the future.

As far as the Honduras mine is concerned we will move forward with the financing of the equipment necessary to start mining as soon as possible.

Richard Carey, President and Chairman of STAL, commented, "We all agreed that we would work together as a team to extend the deadlines. Genesis is very exciting technology that has huge growth potential. As we have said previously Genesis is a "game changer" in the mining industry."

Richard continued: "Our continuing goal is to find technology not only related to the mining industry, but also in other areas such as our Artificial Intelligent English learning system. The launch, next month of this sophisticated software will have a huge impact on the English learning marketplace. We have truly just begun and will work diligently to achieve revenue and positive cash flow as quickly as possible while improving shareholder value."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

STAL's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis," our environmentally safe gold extraction system.

The Genesis gold and other minerals extraction system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores much faster than other processes in an environmentally safe manner.

The Company anticipates continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on mining technologies for precious metals and rare earth minerals, as well as other innovative technologies that will enhance the value of the Company.

It is STAL's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with planned diversification, paired with a balanced approach, ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

