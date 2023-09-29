

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) announced the FDA has accepted for Priority Review the Biologics License Application for odronextamab to treat adult patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, who have progressed after at least two prior systemic therapies. The target action date for the FDA decision is March 31, 2024. The company said its BLA is supported by data from a Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial.



The FDA previously granted odronextamab Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In August, the European Medicines Agency accepted for review a Marketing Authorization Application for odronextamab.



