Freitag, 29.09.2023
Dow Jones News
29.09.2023 | 15:13
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Memeinator Announced: Taking on the Meme Coin Market With a USD1 Billion Vision

MEMEINATOR 
29-Sep-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEWS RELEASE BY MEMEINATOR 
London, United Kingdom | September 29, 2023 07:16 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 
Having already raised USD500K in less than 48 hours, Memeinator has already stormed through to stage 3 of its presale, on 
its relentless mission to redefine the meme coin sector. 
The project's grand vision was born from the frustration of seeing relentless false promises and overhyped coins, that 
were endless parodies of each other replete with nonsensical messaging. These have made investors forget much of the 
fun and magic that once existed in the meme coin space. 
With its groundbreaking AI-driven game, blossoming community, and out-of-this-world prize offerings like a trip to 
space with Virgin Galactic, there's never been a meme coin like it. 
Drawing on a certain timeless '90s action movie, Memeinator is here to right these wrongs. This revolutionary project 
is building a solid and dynamic community of meme coin fans from the ground up. A community who shares in its vision 
and are ready to bring trust back into meme coins. 
The Memeinator 'resistance' is already off to a flying start with over 20,000 people having already joined on Twitter 
to follow the launch and vibrant discussions ongoing in both the Telegram and Discord communities. 
To ensure the project's credibility and security, Memeinator has been audited by Solid Proof. Solid Proof has been 
auditing new blockchain projects since 2020. Based in Germany - the auditor focuses on assessing project protocols, 
reliability, smart contracts and KYC assessments for crypto projects. This puts Memeinator alongside high-profile 
audits for projects including UNCX, Shopping.io and ZyberSwap. 
Memeinator is available to buy now on the official website. 
Tokenomics and roadmap 
The MMTR Tokenomics have a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with a generous percentage allocated to community 
engagement for competition and marketing pools to support the presale, and a further 5% for exchange liquidity 
provision. The token will be deflationary, with the team enacting a burn mechanism as needed to maintain the price. 
Take a look at Memeinator's whitepaper to see the full vision. 
The whitepaper shows the project split into four meticulously planned phases. This will see the project move from 
inception in Phase 1 (team formation, blockchain and smart contract development & marketing launch) all the way to the 
presale completion that outlines CEX listings and the Memeinator game launch. 
Within also lies an outline for a staking program and NFT launch, details of which will be announced during the course 
of the presale. 
The final objective, stated as "Gain no.1 market cap amongst meme coins" forms an integral part of the team's ambition: 
tongue-in-cheek but daring and determined. This will form a core part of the project's branding and ethos. 
Meme Warfare: A game-changer 
Memeinator will launch 'Meme Warfare' next year. Powered by AI, this shoot-em-up game blends the chaos of battle with 
the absurdity of the memesphere. It allows players to step into the Memeinator's virtual chassis to take part in 
humor-infused clashes as it blasts rival meme coin characters into oblivion. 
The coins represented in the game will be in line with their real-world relevance. Meme Warfare's backend "Memescanner" 
AI will be simultaneously scanning the Web and feeding data into the game. This adds an extra layer of engagement and 
realism. If a meme coin is performing poorly on the market, it's the gamer's job to obliterate it. 
Redefining the meme coin space by going to space 
Memeinator is offering the trip of a lifetime to one lucky prize winner, with a trip to space aboard Virgin Galactic. 
Hosted on Gleam, Memeinator is showing its competitors that it doesn't mess around when rewarding its community. 
Beyond first prize, the project will release exclusive NFTs during its presale. While details remain top secret at this 
stage, the NFTs serve to further strengthen and grow the community whilst providing a tangible virtual identity to this 
groundbreaking meme coin. 
Having already raised USD500K in less than 48 hours, the Memeinator presale is already on its third stage. However with 
the presale ongoing and less than USD100K before it hits stage 4, users can still get involved and win this gargantuan 
prize. 
About Memeinator 
 Memeinator is the antidote to the hundreds of throwaway meme coins that lack any legitimate utility. With its 
deflationary token, engaged community, expertly crafted NFT collection, and AI-powered video game, it offers real 
innovation instead of just hype. Its purpose is to eclipse its rival meme coins. And, on the way, deliver strong 
returns to its community via both trading its MMTR coin and staking. 
For more information and to buy Memeinator (MMTR) visit the website. 
 Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
 
Contact Details 
 
Memeinator 
 
Memeinator team 
 
pr@memeinator.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1738363 29-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1738363&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2023 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)

