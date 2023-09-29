NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / In 2022, a staggering 49,449 Americans lost their lives to suicide, underscoring the urgent need to address mental health challenges. With this in mind, during the month of September, Curated Mental Health launched the "September Yellow" campaign as a powerful reminder of the unwavering commitment to fostering understanding, empathy, and support for individuals facing the complexities of mental health.

The color yellow, symbolizing hope and renewal, lies at the heart of this campaign. It encapsulates the journey toward mental well-being and the resilience that individuals possess when confronted with mental health challenges. As part of the "September Yellow" campaign, Curated is actively sharing practical and accurate information about mental health on its social media platforms.

To ensure that those in need have access to information, the mental health practice is offering complimentary discovery calls. These calls are intended to assist individuals who haven't achieved the desired results with traditional medications and are seeking to embark on their healing journeys; gathering sufficient information is a crucial first step on this transformative path.

These initiatives aim to encourage individuals to prioritize their mental well-being and are a testament to the dedication to making mental health care accessible to all.

For more information about Curated Mental Health's "September Yellow" campaign and to schedule a free discovery call with Curated's psychedelic liaison, please visit www.curatedmentalhealth.com or contact (917) 451-7018.

Contact Information

Amanda Mamede

PR Manager

amamede@curatedmh.com

929-490-5525

SOURCE: Curated Mental Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788532/curated-mental-health-drives-mental-health-awareness-through-september-yellow-campaign