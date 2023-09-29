

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL):



Earnings: $1.07 billion in Q3 vs. -$770 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.79 in Q3 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $6.85 billion in Q3 vs. $4.31 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $(-0.10) to $(-0.18) Full year EPS guidance: $(-0.04) to $(-0.12)



