HashKey Capital Adopts Asiatic Lions to Support Wildlife Conservation

HashKey Capital, a global asset manager specializing in crypto and blockchain, has announced the adoption of the Asiatic lions in Night Safari as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to support the local community and wildlife conservation locally and in the region. HashKey Capital has taken 9 Asiatic lions symbolically under its care at Night Safari. Night Safari has successfully bred 12 Asiatic lions over the years, and several lions have been sent to zoos around the world as part of an animal exchange program that aims to conserve healthy populations under human care. Detailing the cultural significance of the lions' adoption, HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao highlighted that Singapore is also known as the "Lion City". As a global asset manager with an operational base in Singapore, adopting the city's namesake animal shows HashKey's commitment to care and support for the local community and wildlife care and conservation. "Lion is the embodiment of wisdom and strength, representing auspiciousness, prosperity, and continuous growth. Adopting them perfectly represents the key values embraced by HashKey," added Chao. Isabel Cheng, Senior Vice President, Partnership Development, Mandai Wildlife Group said, "Mandai Wildlife Group is committed to securing a sustainable future through environmental protection and biodiversity conservation in Singapore and Southeast Asia where we actively support and fund conservation projects. This is a journey that requires a collective effort, and we are grateful for partners like HashKey who are helping us to make a difference for wildlife and their habitats." As one of the largest and most respected institutional asset managers globally, HashKey Capital is heavily involved in CSR to positively impact all aspects of society, including the economic, social and environmental sides. Other than the lion adoption, HashKey Capital has also participated continuously in Yayasan MENDAKI's education trust fund to support the encourage the deserving Muslim students to continue excel in their studies. Inviting the Web3 ecosystem to see the HashKey adopted lions, Deng Chao said: "The adoption of Asiatic lions reflects our active integration and contribution to the local community. We welcome all of our portfolio companies, investors and ecosystem partners to come to see our adopted HashKey lions when visiting Singapore." People can visit the Night Safari and see the 7 female lions, Amba, Shweta, Bani, Bala, Sita, Rita and Lathika, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Two male lions, Vera and Rahul, can be visited on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. About HashKey Capital HashKey Capital is a global asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets, managing over USUSD1 billion in client assets since its inception. As one of the largest crypto funds based in Asia and known for being Ethereum's earliest corporate investor, our mission is to bridge digital assets to the mainstream and connect Web2 and Web3. HashKey Capital operates in Hong Kong, Singapore, with a significant presence in Japan and the U.S., and has invested in over 500 global projects related to infrastructures, tools, and applications with potential for mass adoption. Contact Details Siya Yang siya.yang@hashkey.com Company Website https://hashkey.capital/

