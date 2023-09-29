OneSoft Solutions Inc. Grants Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), today announced that the Company granted stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs"), in consideration of adjustments to compensation of certain Company employees. Pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan as approved by shareholders, this component of compensation serves to retain and attract employees in a highly competitive work environment, particularly for individuals who have advanced expertise in machine learning and data science. 1,189,007 stock options were granted to employees, all of which carry a strike price of $0.75, vest as to one third on each of their first, second and third year anniversary dates, and expire in 5 years if not exercised. Additionally, 2,679,000 RSUs, which vest annually over either 3 or 5 years, were also granted, including to Brandon Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, whose RSUs will vest 200,000 annually in each of the next 5 years on the anniversary date of the grant. Each vested RSU entitles the grantee to receive one common share in the capital of the Company. The RSUs and any common shares issuable upon redemption, will be subject to applicable securities law hold periods.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning (a component of Artificial Intelligence), business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiaries, OneBridge Solutions develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

