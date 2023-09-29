Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 15:50
U.S. Bank: Video: Dance Studio Among Small Businesses Benefitting From $750,000 Grant

U.S. Bank Foundation grant to nonprofit lender Accessity helps small businesses gain access to capital and resources

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / When Serena Cuevas wanted to open her own dance studio after more than a decade of performing and leading classes, her U.S. Bank banker Adolfo Hernandez told her she didn't qualify for a traditional line of credit.

But that wasn't the end of their conversation. Hernandez referred Cuevas to Accessity, which provided her with an $8,000 loan to cover rent and marketing expenses, as well as hire a new staff member and maintain 11 other youth and adult instructor jobs.

The business, Deseo Studios in San Diego, is now thriving and Cuevas has been able to secure traditional credit from U.S. Bank to help Deseo continue to grow.

This is one example of how Accessity helps small businesses grow, and why the U.S. Bank Foundation recently provided Accessity with a $750,000 multiyear grant.

For more about Accessity and Deseo Studios, watch the short video linked above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788720/video-dance-studio-among-small-businesses-benefitting-from-750000-grant

