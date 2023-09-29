ACCESSWIRE Shares Three Ways Brands Can Discover Their Target Audience

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, believes the first step in press release distribution success that leads to improved online visibility and awareness starts with identifying a target audience.

When brands know the people who make up their target audience, they can better tailor their messaging to address their needs, answer their questions, and speak to their interests.

"Brands that successfully use press release distribution to amplify their message first understand who makes up their target audience and then they use that information to communicate to them effectively," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE shared three helpful ways brands can identify a target audience:

Understand the demographics. Analyze the customers age, ethnicity, gender, education, and income level to help tailor the messaging to the right people. Conduct competitor research. Brands should look at their competitor's website content and social media channels to get a sense of what they're doing and what resonates with their followers. Pay attention to customer feedback. Testimonials, online reviews, and referrals provide an impartial view of a business and allows brands to improve upon their weaknesses and amplify their strengths

