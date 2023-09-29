Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29
29 September 2023
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johan Svanstrom
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £4.48 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2026.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
GBP4.48
4,140
GBP18,550
d)
Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e)
Date of transaction
29 September 2023
f)
Place of transaction
London, UK
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk