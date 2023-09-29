Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

29 September 2023

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johan Svanstrom

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £4.48 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2026.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

GBP4.48

4,140

GBP18,550

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

Price

Volume

Total

e)

Date of transaction

29 September 2023

f)

Place of transaction

London, UK

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


