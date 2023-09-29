Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
29.09.2023 | 16:26
Sustainable Brands: Join 3BL at SB'23 San Diego!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The world's leading conference on brand transformation, SB'23 San Diego, convenes in Southern California this October 16-19. Join the 3BL community and 1,200+ sustainability and brand leaders, 200+ speakers, and 50+ exhibiting brands who see environmental and social innovation as a critical driver to long term business success.

As a valued member of the 3BL community, we have an exclusive offer just for you. Use code "ptr3BL15" to unlock a 15% discount on any pass type.

But that's not all! After a day of insightful discussions and networking, unwind and connect at 3BL's Sundowners & S'mores event. Join us Wednesday night for an evening of live music, street tacos, tropical s'mores, and your favorite libation.

We hope to see you there!

Please contact events@sustainablebrands.com for more info.

Register Here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788733/join-3bl-at-sb23-san-diego

