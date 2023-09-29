Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
ACCESSWIRE
29.09.2023 | 16:26
Inogen Alliance: Flood Risk and Climate Resilience Webinar, 19 October

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group is hosting a webinar on the topic of Flood Risk and Climate Resilience relating to ESG on 19 October.

Please Register Here!

This webinar will focus on the topics risk assessment models for flood and climate change as it relates to ESG with the shift from voluntary to mandatory climate reporting. Flood Risk & Climate Change fall within the E of ESG and is part of a series of Physical Risks. We will explore innovative practices and tools in modeling, predicting and planning for flooding events with examples from Germany. We will also look at some of the main drivers for ESG and climate reporting and available tools and software with our presenter from the UK. Finally we will explore enhancing ESG strategies with building in flood risk and climate resilience in New Zealand.

Drawing from our expertise, Inogen Alliance can provide assistance in establishing a comprehensive understanding, strategy and planning when it comes to climate risks such as flooding and how to integrate this into your ESG strategies.

19th October at 7:30 CET London / 8:30 CEST Milan / 14:30 SGT Singapore / 16:30 AEST Australia / 19:30 NZDT New Zealand / 2:30 EDT New York (convert to your own time zone here)

Presenters include:

  • Peter Struck, HPC Germany, Head of Department Remediation and Geotechnical Projects
  • Uwe Range, HPC Germany, Geographic Modeling Lead
  • Alex Perryman, Delta-Simons, UK, Associate Director Water Services
  • Jon Rix, Tonkin + Taylor, New Zealand, Climate & Hazard Resilience Sector Lead
  • Moderator: Beatrice Bizzaro, HPC Italy, Global Water Working Group Leader

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/788734/flood-risk-and-climate-resilience-webinar-19-october

