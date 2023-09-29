Anzeige
Freitag, 29.09.2023
MEGA-MERGER im URAN-SEKTOR ist Startschuss für massive Hausse!
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
9,7889,84417:14
29.09.2023 | 16:36
Electrolux Group: Conversion of shares in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to AB Electrolux articles of association, owners of Series A shares are entitled to request that such shares are converted to Series B shares. Conversion reduces the total number of votes in the company.

During September 2023, 364 Series A shares were at the request of shareholders converted to Series B shares, following which the total number of votes amounts to 35,680,362.9.

The total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 283,077,393 shares, of which 8,191,804 are Series A shares and 274,885,589 are Series B shares.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 29-09-2023 16:00 CET.

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3840362/2314038.pdf

230929 Press release Share conversion September 2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/conversion-of-shares-in-ab-electrolux-301943056.html

