Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 4:00 PM PT

Spokane, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2023) - Zn2H2, Inc announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 4:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. James Czirr will be giving the presentation.

"We know what this event means to our industry and how much people enjoy attending. Thanks to the leaders at our parent company, Freedom, who fully align with our vision, we continue to provide a conference that is much more than meetings and presentations. We're building the foundation for the coming decades as the one event in small-cap that no one can afford to miss. I am honored to host our close friends and allies for our Sweet Sixteen installment of the Main Event," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Come and learn why Fraunhofer IZM, the world renown 3 Billion Euro per year revenue testing/research company with 30,000 employees started a recent press release calling the Zn2H2 technology, "The economical solution for an ecological revolution". Fraunhofer recognizes the move away from fossil fuels will remain a challenge as long as efficient means to store green energy are still lacking. "I am looking forward to sharing with the audience an unique technology that represents the energy storage solution needed to make the renewable energy revolution a reality," said James Czirr.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 4:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Zn2H2, Inc

Zn2H2, Inc. formerly Next Fuel, Inc. is a research and development company that has developed technology to allow recharging of Nickel-Zinc based galvanic cells (batteries) for as many as 10,000 charge and discharge cycles. In addition to this inexpensive, fast charging, recyclable battery technology Zn2H2, Inc has created an on demand hydrogen generator that makes hydrogen with energy that is stored as zinc. The energy storage capability of the hydrogen generator represents the first practical way to use green energy for powering a host of industrial production processes like steel or cement production. Steel and cement production currently combine for approximately 17% of worldwide CO2 production. The company is looking for licensing, joint venture relationships, or a company to sell to that have the capability and interest to take our technologies to market. Licensing or acquiring company must have goal of becoming the dominant battery and real time hydrogen generator in the world.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com

For further information on Zn2H2, Inc:

Zn2H2, Inc

James Czirr

208-290-4770

jczirr@zn2h2.com

zn2h2.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182250