ARMA International: InfoNext Conference Opens Calls for Speaking Proposals; 2024 Event Scheduled for April in Palm Springs, California

LEES SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2023 / The InfoNext Conference, formerly the MER Conference, welcomes industry experts to submit speaker proposals for the 2024 event being held April 8-10 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, CA. The InfoNext Conference is the latest in the ARMA International events lineup which brings together decision makers and influencers across multiple functions from multiple sectors. Attendees are senior leaders from IT, Legal, Compliance, Information Governance, Privacy, Data Security and Records Management, who come together to formulate strategies for Information Governance within their organizations.

"The 2024 conference will focus on thought leadership, future trends, and new technology in the information governance landscape. We invite subject matter experts to submit speaking proposals which offer measurable impact and lead to workplace results for the participants," said Nathan Hughes, CEO of ARMA International. "Topics and purpose must address relevant matters for information governance professionals and offer results-oriented, real-world, and realistic learning objectives. Participants want real-world examples of what works, as well as practical takeaways. Priority will be given to proposals that are uniquely engaging and invite the participants to experience content application."

InfoNext will continue the over 30-year tradition and mission of the MER Conference of helping equip Information Governance Practitioners to impact their organization's business objectives more meaningfully. InfoNext will feature concurrent core conference sessions of 60 minutes in length, along with stimulating keynotes and ample networking opportunities. The event will also feature an exclusive Executive Experience, meetings with the newly formed Global Information Consortium, and a variety of Interest Group Council discussions, making the InfoNext Conference the epicenter of Information Governance thought leadership. Click here to submit a speaker proposal before Friday, October 20, 2023.

For the first time the event will be held in Palm Springs, CA, expanding the reach and appeal to a larger national audience. The conference will feature forward-looking education sessions and networking events for change-oriented, senior level professionals equipping them to better impact their organization's business objectives. Participants can connect with industry thought-leaders, solution providers, and other professionals with thought-provoking, interactive, and solution-oriented engagement events.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), formed in 1955, is the world's leading membership organization serving almost 5,000 professionals who manage and govern information in 52 countries. Members represent the community of records management, information management, and information governance professionals who harness the benefits and reduce the risks of information. ARMA provides information professionals with the resources, tools, and training they need to effectively manage records and information within an established information governance framework. Works that are associated with the framework include the Principles, the Information Governance Implementation Model, and the Information Governance Body of Knowledge (IGBOK). ARMA recognizes professionals who have mastered these concepts through the Information Governance Professional (IGP) Certification.

